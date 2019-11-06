BBC One's STRICTLY COME DANCING Announces Christmas Special Lineup

Six of the most-loved Strictly contestants from previous series are returning to the dance floor for an all-star Christmas extravaganza special, coming to BBC One on Christmas Day.

This year the ladies set to sprinkle some Christmas magic on the dancefloor are Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson.

Chizzy says: "I am so excited to be coming back to Strictly this year, and being able to get back on the dancefloor once again! I'm still the biggest fan of Strictly so it's wonderful to be back with old friends, in front of and behind the camera, and hopefully some new ones for Christmas. Bring on the sparkle, and maybe an odd 10 - it is Christmas after all...!"

Debbie says: "I thought all my dreams came true two years ago when I was asked to do the series, but to be one of the rare people to be invited back to do the Christmas Special is the icing on the cake. I can't wait to be back dancing with my Strictly family".

Gemma says: "I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dancefloor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!"

The gentlemen set to rock the dancefloor are Joe Sugg, Mark Wright, and Richard Arnold.

Joe says: "I'm really excited to have a go on the strictly ballroom floor again this Christmas. Strictly feels like a home away from home for me so I will be giving it my best shot and ending the year on a high."

Mark says: "It's been a while since I was on the dancefloor but I'm very much looking to forward to dusting off the dance shoes for Christmas! I can't wait to be back - let's get going!"

Richard says: "I can't wait to get back out on the dance floor and throw shapes beneath the glitter ball once again. I just can't promise you'll recognise them or that they'll be in any particular order. What I can promise is that one of us will be a professional."

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions 2019.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show wouldn't be complete without the festive foursome on the judging panel: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The judges will be on hand to score each couple and spread some cheerful joy, yet it will be down to the studio audience to vote for which dancing duo will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 and lift the famous Silver Star trophy.

The professional dancers and pairings will be revealed in due course.





