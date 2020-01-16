BBC Announces Two New Entertainment Programs From Gordon Ramsay and Oti Mabuse

Following a jam packed year of entertainment on the BBC, Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, has today announced two brand new BBC One programmes Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars and Oti's South African Odyssey, alongside the return of BBC Two's The Ranganation and BBC Three's Angels Of The North.

The world's most famous chef, Gordon Ramsay, fronts a brand new eight-part competition series to hunt down the UK's most exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs; while Oti Mabuse returns to her country of birth eight years after she left, to show us her South Africa, a country she feels is often misunderstood.

Kate Phillips says: "It's key for me to keep growing the entertainment story at the BBC as a much loved, talked about, shared experience. Our programming is big and bold across all channels, and we continue to keep the greats great and grow the new greats.

"In 2019, Strictly Come Dancing was the biggest entertainment show in the UK across all channels with a series average of 10.4m viewers. We also saw a huge number of younger viewers coming to the BBC for entertainment programming with The Apprentice being the top entertainment series for young audiences on BBC One, Top Gear being BBC Two's highest rating show for young audiences (across all genres), and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE becoming the second biggest BBC Three show of 2019 (behind Killing Eve) with 64% of requests from 16-34yrs.

"We've also succeeded in targeting underrepresented areas with shows like Angels Of The North which skewed considerably towards the North East and Cumbria, and we saw new quiz show THE WALL perform strongly across all our underserved audiences.

"Of course, all these shows will be returning to the BBC this year, and I'm excited to announce two new shows to complement our 2020/21 BBC One entertainment programming. Outspoken and world famous Gordon Ramsay is coming to BBC One with his brand new show Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars - Gordon is hugely popular with audiences of all ages and promises to put 12 entrepreneurs through their paces as they compete for Gordon's investment in their food and drink ideas.

"We're looking forward to taking BBC One's dancing sensation Oti Mabuse back to her home in South Africa, to show us the country she believes is often misunderstood, in Oti's South African Odyssey.

"We will also be seeing the return of Romesh Ranganathan's topical comedy show The Ranganation, which was BBC Two's biggest new entertainment show for under 45s and 16-34s since 2016 (Robot Wars), and Angels of the North returns to BBC Three for a no holds barred insight into Sammyjo's hair extensions super salon in Tyneside.

"With all these great shows alongside the soon to come Little Mix: The Search and Peter Crouch's Euro Fest 2020, the year ahead is ready to entertain the nation, and there really is no greater public purpose than entertaining people."

RW

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

BBC One

In a brand new competition series, Gordon Ramsay - the world's most famous chef - is on THE HUNT for country's most exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs.

Gordon Ramsay says: "The future of our food industry has never been more exciting. I can't wait to search across the country unearthing some of Britain's most entrepreneurial talent. I've spent the last 21 years at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay nurturing, supporting and mentoring some of Great Britain's greatest chefs and that's truly why I think investing in the next generation of talented individuals is so important!"

In an era of subscription boxes, food apps, and high-tech delivery services, Britain is in the middle of a food revolution. Gordon's always been at the cutting edge of the food industry, and he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level.

But to win Gordon's support will take more than just a great idea; they'll need to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed - drive, dedication, passion and talent.

This isn't a man who suffer fools, and Gordon will push all 12 candidates to their limits through a series of relentless challenges inspired by his highly successful career.

Being the last entrepreneur standing will win them a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay - the only angel investor who'll put them through hell...

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars (8x60') is a Studio Ramsay production for BBC One. It has been commissioned by Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. It is Executive Produced by Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Sharon Powers for Studios Ramsay. The series will be produced by Joe Wildman and directed by Ben Archard. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace.

Oti's South African Odyssey

BBC One

In a one-off BBC One special, and eight years after she left home, Oti Mabuse is going back to her country of birth to show us her South Africa. It is a country that she feels is often misunderstood and she will show us a land of beauty, diversity, and hope.

Oti will travel across the country starting at the nostalgic and familiar landscape of her childhood in Mabopane near Pretoria. She will follow roads she has travelled with her family, meet old and new friends, and complete a road trip full of surprises.

Oti Mabuse, says: "To be asked by the BBC to do my very own documentary about something that is so close to my heart is an absolute privilege and I am deeply humbled. I can't wait to show the viewers where I grew up and take them on THE JOURNEY that got me to where I am today. I truly hope they love South Africa like I do."

Oti's South African Odyssey (1x60') is produced by Plimsoll for BBC One. Is has been commissioned by Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, for BBC One. It will be Executive Produced by Katie Beetham for Plimsoll and Jo Wallace is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC.

The Ranganation

BBC Two

Romesh Ranganathan's BBC Two topical comedy show, The Ranganation is returning this year. Romesh will once again be joined by his hand-picked focus group, The Ranganation - 25 loveable, outspoken characters who represent a cross section of modern Britain, and who will give Romesh their take on a number of topical areas, sharing their own experiences along the way. Celebrity guests will also be on hand to use the Ranganation as a sounding board and to give their own take on the subjects covered.

Past discussions with members of the Ranganation such as 'Privileged', 'Small Town Girl', 'Has Never Voted' and 'Romesh's Mum', have covered such disparate areas as smart phone addiction, whether alien life exists, whether or not you should wash your legs in the shower and artificial intelligence.

Romesh Ranganathan says: "I thought The Ranganation were brilliant last series and I really enjoyed looking at the world with them, so it is great that we are going to be doing it all over again. It also means that there is definitely a six week block where my mum is not having a go at me for not seeing her enough."

Shanti Ranganathan adds: "I am very excited to be doing the show again with Rommy. I love doing it, and I hope this time round he will work harder on his monologues as that was the weak part last time."

Series one averaged 1.2m viewers and was the biggest new BBC Two entertainment series for under 45s and 16-34s since 2016 (Robot Wars).

The Ranganation is a Zeppotron production for BBC Two. Ruth Phillips and Richard Cohen are Executive producers for Zeppotron, Mark Barrett is the Series Producer and Barbara Wiltshire is the Director. The show was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two and Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment Commissioning. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

Angels Of The North

BBC Three

BBC Three series Angels Of The North will be returning after a successful first series to take viewers for another candid tour of Longlox, one of the most Instagrammable super salons in the north east.

Series one premiered on BBC iPlayer in December 2019 as an eight-part boxset and has had nearly 1.4m requests to date, with a significant number of requests coming from the North East and Cumbria.

Sammyjo and mamager Bev will be back to steer their team of stylists and juniors through a set of new challenges, both on and off the salon floor.

Sammyjo says: "My Longlox girls, Bev my mamager, and me - we're all ready for series two. You ain't seen nothing yet!"

Angels Of The North (10x15') was commissioned by Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning and Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three. The Executive Producers for Twenty Six 03 Entertainment are Antonia Hurford-Jones and Duncan Gray, and series producer is Steve Earley. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown.





Related Articles View More TV Stories