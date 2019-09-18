BAREFOOT CONTESSA: COOK LIKE A PRO Returns This October to Food Network

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, returns with new recipes and tips for home cooks in a brand-new season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro, premiering Sunday, October 27th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network. Shot at her home in East Hampton, New York, Ina explores Italian dishes, make-ahead entertaining and holiday brunches this season - and she even has a twist on Thanksgiving dinner.

"Ina's new season starts with casual fall meals and takes us right through holiday celebrations," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Our audience is sure to be inspired by her signature tips and recipes to create their own home-cooked dishes."

"I'll show everyone how to go to a grocery store, buy perfectly good ingredients, and make delicious, easy dishes that will delight everyone at their table," said Ina.

The season premiere show is all about store-bought ingredients that help Ina make really easy savory and sweet dishes. Shortcuts like ready-made pound cake wow in her Raspberry Baked Alaska with Fresh Raspberry Sauce and she makes delicious Turkey Sandwiches with Brussels Sprouts Slaw easy with deli-sliced turkey. Store-bought marinara sauce is the secret to her Roasted Eggplant Parmesan, and she makes Sweet Red Pepper Hummus party-worthy from simple pantry ingredients.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Eleven cookbooks and the host of Food Network's Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her most recent book Cook Like a Pro was released in October 2018. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Viewers can browse Ina's top recipes, watch videos and brush up on their entertaining skills at FoodNetwork.com/BarefootContessa and learn more about Ina, her bestselling cookbooks, and her Emmy Award-winning® television show at BarefootContessa.com.

Photo Credit: Food Network





