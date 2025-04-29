AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Concert Tour Coming to 80+ Cities Worldwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour will kick off on Sunday, September 14 in Iowa City and tour more than 80 cities worldwide this fall, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, London, Berlin, Vienna, Stockholm and many more to be announced.

Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 here. The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand new consumer products and games.

Since its debut on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour presents a stunning live orchestral performance of the series’ beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience. This special anniversary edition features a two-hour visual journey through all three seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen with new elements and artistic surprises crafted for this special anniversary edition that offers fresh perspectives on the show’s legacy.

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy® Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show's original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.

From taiko and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds, the music comes alive alongside the adventures of Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and more, all brought together by Zuckerman’s expanded arrangements and creative collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams. With a few inspired additions and celebratory touches designed to mark the occasion just for this milestone tour, longtime fans and newcomers alike will experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.

U. S. Tour Dates

September 13 Fayetteville, AR Baum Walker Hall

September 14 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox

September 16 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

September 17 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

September 18 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

September 19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

September 20 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts

September 21 Miami, FL Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

September 23 Wilmington, NC CFCC's Wilson Center

September 24 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

September 25 Dayton, OH Benjamin & Marian Schuster PAC

September 26 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds Theater

September 27 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre

September 28 Tyson, VA Capitol One Hall

September 30 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre

October 1 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace Theatre

October 2 Schenectady, NY Proctors

October 3 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

October 4 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

October 5 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

October 7 East Lansing, MI Cobb Great Hall

October 8 Buffalo, NY UB Center for the Arts

October 9 Worcester, MA Hanover Theatre

October 10 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 11 Camden, NJ The Mann Center

October 12 Providence, RI The VETS

October 14 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

October 15 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

October 16 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

October 17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

October 18 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

October 19 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

October 21 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center

October 22 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium

October 23 Lafayette, LA Heyman Performing Arts Center

October 24 New Orleans, LA The Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

October 26 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

October 28 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall

October 29 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center

October 30 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

October 31 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

November 1 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage

November 2 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall

November 4 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts

November 5 Riverside, CA Fox Theatre

November 6 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

November 8 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center

November 9 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre

November 10 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

November 12 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre

November 13 Reno, NV Grand Theatre

November 14 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts

November 15 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

November 16 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

EU/UK Tour Dates

March 8 Gent, Belgium Capitole

March 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands RTM

March 10 Stuttgart, Germany Porsche Arena

March 11 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

March 13 Dortmund, Germany Westfalenhallen

March 14 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena

March 16 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle

March 17 Zurich, Switzerland The Hall

March 18 Linz, Austria Tipos Arena

March 19 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle F

March 20 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle

March 22 Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen

March 23 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet

October 5 Manchester, UK Bridgewater Hall

October 6 Edinburg, Scotland Usher Hall

October 8 York, UK Barbican

October 9 Sheffield, UK City Hall

October 10 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Symphony Hall

October 11 Liverpool, UK Philharmonic

October 13 Swansea, UK Utilia Arena

October 14 Bath, UK Forum

October 15 Porthmouth, UK Guildhall

October 16 Poole, UK Lighthouse

October 17 London, UK Eventim Apollo

October 18 Bristol, UK Beacon

