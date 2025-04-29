 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Concert Tour Coming to 80+ Cities Worldwide

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Concert Tour Coming to 80+ Cities Worldwide Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour will kick off on Sunday, September 14 in Iowa City and tour more than 80 cities worldwide this fall, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, London, Berlin, Vienna, Stockholm and many more to be announced.

Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 here. The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand new consumer products and games.

Since its debut on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour presents a stunning live orchestral performance of the series’ beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience.  This special anniversary edition features a two-hour visual journey through all three seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen with new elements and artistic surprises crafted for this special anniversary edition that offers fresh perspectives on the show’s legacy.

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy® Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show's original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.

From taiko and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds, the music comes alive alongside the adventures of Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and more, all brought together by Zuckerman’s expanded arrangements and creative collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams. With a few inspired additions and celebratory touches designed to mark the occasion just for this milestone tour, longtime fans and newcomers alike will experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.

U. S. Tour Dates

September 13        Fayetteville, AR           Baum Walker Hall

September 14        St. Louis, MO              The Fabulous Fox

September 16       Columbus, OH            Palace Theatre

September 17        Atlanta, GA                Fox Theatre

September 18        Charlotte, NC             Ovens Auditorium

September 19        Jacksonville, FL           Florida Theatre

September 20        Fort Lauderdale, FL        Broward Center for the Performing Arts

September 21       Miami, FL                  Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

September 23       Wilmington, NC            CFCC's Wilson Center

September 24       Roanoke, VA                Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

September 25        Dayton, OH                 Benjamin & Marian Schuster PAC

September 26       Syracuse, NY              Crouse Hinds Theater

September 27       Boston, MA                 Emerson Colonial Theatre

September 28      Tyson, VA                  Capitol One Hall

September 30        Louisville, KY            Louisville Palace Theatre

October 1           Cleveland, OH              Connor Palace Theatre

October 2          Schenectady, NY             Proctors

October 3           Newark, NJ                 New Jersey Performing Arts Center

October 4          Reading, PA               Santander Performing Arts Center

October 5           Brooklyn, NY               Kings Theatre

October 7          East Lansing, MI           Cobb Great Hall

October 8          Buffalo, NY                UB Center for the Arts

October 9          Worcester, MA              Hanover Theatre

October 10         Wallingford, CT           Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 11          Camden, NJ                 The Mann Center

October 12          Providence, RI             The VETS

October 14          Champaign, IL              State Farm Center

October 15         Minneapolis, MN            Orpheum Theatre

October 16         Milwaukee, WI              Miller High Life Theatre

October 17         Indianapolis, IN           Murat Theatre

October 18          Detroit, MI                Fisher Theatre

October 19         Chicago, IL                Auditorium Theatre

October 21          Little Rock, AR            Robinson Center

October 22          Fort Worth, TX             Will Rogers Auditorium

October 23          Lafayette, LA              Heyman Performing Arts Center

October 24          New Orleans, LA            The Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 25          San Antonio, TX            Majestic Theatre

October 26          Sugar Land, TX             Smart Financial Centre

October 28        Springfield, MO            Juanita K. Hammons Hall

October 29         Dallas, TX                 AT&T Performing Arts Center

October 30          Austin, TX                 Bass Concert Hall

October 31          El Paso, TX                Abraham Chavez Theatre

November 1          Tempe, AZ                  ASU Gammage

November 2          Albuquerque, NM            Popejoy Hall

November 4          Costa Mesa, CA             Segerstrom Center for the Arts

November 5          Riverside, CA              Fox Theatre

November 6          San Francisco, CA          Golden Gate Theatre

November 8         Las Vegas, NV              The Smith Center

November 9          Los Angeles, CA            Dolby Theatre

November 10        San Diego, CA             Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

November 12         Fresno, CA                Saroyan Theatre

November 13         Reno, NV                   Grand Theatre

November 14         Eugene, OR                 Hult Center for the Performing Arts

November 15         Seattle, WA                The Paramount Theatre

November 16        Spokane, WA                First Interstate Center for the Arts

EU/UK Tour Dates

March 8         Gent, Belgium               Capitole

March 9         Rotterdam, Netherlands       RTM

March 10       Stuttgart, Germany           Porsche Arena

March 11        Cologne, Germany             Lanxess Arena

March 13        Dortmund, Germany            Westfalenhallen

March 14        Berlin, Germany             Uber Arena

March 16        Munich, Germany              Olympiahalle

March 17        Zurich, Switzerland          The Hall

March 18        Linz, Austria                Tipos Arena

March 19        Vienna, Austria              Stadthalle F

March 20        Frankfurt, Germany           Jahrhunderthalle

March 22        Copenhagen, Denmark          KB Hallen

March 23        Stockholm, Sweden            Annexet

October 5       Manchester, UK               Bridgewater Hall

October 6       Edinburg, Scotland           Usher Hall

October 8       York, UK                     Barbican

October 9       Sheffield, UK                City Hall

October 10      Birmingham, UK               Birmingham Symphony Hall

October 11      Liverpool, UK                Philharmonic

October 13      Swansea, UK                  Utilia Arena

October 14      Bath, UK                     Forum

October 15      Porthmouth, UK               Guildhall

October 16      Poole, UK                    Lighthouse

October 17      London, UK                   Eventim Apollo

October 18      Bristol, UK                  Beacon



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos