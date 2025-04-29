AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Concert Tour Coming to 80+ Cities Worldwide

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2.
Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour will kick off on Sunday, September 14 in Iowa City and tour more than 80 cities worldwide this fall, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, London, Berlin, Vienna, Stockholm and many more to be announced.
Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 here. The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand new consumer products and games.
Since its debut on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.
Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour presents a stunning live orchestral performance of the series’ beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience. This special anniversary edition features a two-hour visual journey through all three seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen with new elements and artistic surprises crafted for this special anniversary edition that offers fresh perspectives on the show’s legacy.
Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy® Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show's original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.
From taiko and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds, the music comes alive alongside the adventures of Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and more, all brought together by Zuckerman’s expanded arrangements and creative collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams. With a few inspired additions and celebratory touches designed to mark the occasion just for this milestone tour, longtime fans and newcomers alike will experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.
September 13 Fayetteville, AR Baum Walker Hall
September 14 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox
September 16 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
September 17 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
September 18 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
September 19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
September 20 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts
September 21 Miami, FL Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
September 23 Wilmington, NC CFCC's Wilson Center
September 24 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
September 25 Dayton, OH Benjamin & Marian Schuster PAC
September 26 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds Theater
September 27 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre
September 28 Tyson, VA Capitol One Hall
September 30 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre
October 1 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace Theatre
October 2 Schenectady, NY Proctors
October 3 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
October 4 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
October 5 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
October 7 East Lansing, MI Cobb Great Hall
October 8 Buffalo, NY UB Center for the Arts
October 9 Worcester, MA Hanover Theatre
October 10 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
October 11 Camden, NJ The Mann Center
October 12 Providence, RI The VETS
October 14 Champaign, IL State Farm Center
October 15 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre
October 16 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
October 17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre
October 18 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre
October 19 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
October 21 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center
October 22 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium
October 23 Lafayette, LA Heyman Performing Arts Center
October 24 New Orleans, LA The Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
October 26 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
October 28 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall
October 29 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center
October 30 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall
October 31 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
November 1 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage
November 2 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall
November 4 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts
November 5 Riverside, CA Fox Theatre
November 6 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre
November 8 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center
November 9 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre
November 10 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
November 12 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre
November 13 Reno, NV Grand Theatre
November 14 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts
November 15 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
November 16 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts
March 8 Gent, Belgium Capitole
March 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands RTM
March 10 Stuttgart, Germany Porsche Arena
March 11 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
March 13 Dortmund, Germany Westfalenhallen
March 14 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena
March 16 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
March 17 Zurich, Switzerland The Hall
March 18 Linz, Austria Tipos Arena
March 19 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle F
March 20 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle
March 22 Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen
March 23 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet
October 5 Manchester, UK Bridgewater Hall
October 6 Edinburg, Scotland Usher Hall
October 8 York, UK Barbican
October 9 Sheffield, UK City Hall
October 10 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Symphony Hall
October 11 Liverpool, UK Philharmonic
October 13 Swansea, UK Utilia Arena
October 14 Bath, UK Forum
October 15 Porthmouth, UK Guildhall
October 16 Poole, UK Lighthouse
October 17 London, UK Eventim Apollo
October 18 Bristol, UK Beacon
Videos