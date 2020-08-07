Ava Duvernay & HBO Max Call Action On ONE PERFECT SHOT

Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots.

HBO Max has greenlit a new docuseries celebrating iconic movie moments guided by Hollywood's most exhilarating cinematic voices. One Perfect Shot, a half-hour unscripted series executive produced and narrated by Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner Ava DuVernay and inspired by a popular Twitter account of the same name, is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television with DuVernay's production company, ARRAY Filmworks.



Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.



"There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "Narrated by the illustrious Ava Duvernay, this series is sure to ignite and inspire film and television enthusiasts at every level."



"Ava's concept for "One Perfect Shot" and ARRAY's attachment to any project intensifies the production value and story quality," said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. "As one of today's most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate THE JOURNEY through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time," added Brooke Karzen, Executive Vice President and Head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.



"I've long wanted to create a series about the art of directing. To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We're thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max," said DuVernay.



Winner of BAFTA, Peabody and Emmy Awards, Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay's directorial work includes the Oscar-winning civil rights drama Selma, the Oscar-nominated social justice documentary 13TH and the Disney children's adventure A Wrinkle in Time, which made her the highest-grossing Black woman director in American box office history. In 2019, she created, wrote, produced and directed the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning limited series When They See Us. She is currently producing the fifth season of her acclaimed series, Queen Sugar. She is the winner of the 2012 Sundance Best Director Prize for her second independent film Middle of Nowhere.



One Perfect Shot is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, ARRAY Filmworks and One Perfect Shot, and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Lee Metzger, Neil Miller and co-executive produced by Bruce Robertson. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will co-executive produce for ARRAY Filmworks.

