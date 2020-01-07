Aurora Browne & Jennifer Whalen to Host the 2020 CAFTCAD Awards

Designer Yves Saint Laurent said he was constantly looking for perfection. Had he lived long enough, he would have found it in the choice of having Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen, fresh from Season 4 of Baroness Von Sketch Show, as the hosts on the 2020 CAFTCAD Awards gala on March 1st at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.



"Aurora and Jennifer ably personify the hilarity, the glamour, and the madness that is our business. But more than that, with 144 sketches in Season five of Baroness Von Sketch Show, and 902 distinct characters, they know better than anyone else that while drama is easy and comedy is hard, sketch comedy is kickass warfare that you can't win without brilliant costumes. We are thrilled beyond words that these Baronesses will take the helm of the awards show this year," said Co-Chairs Cynthia Amsden and Joanna Syrokomla.



Aurora Browne is proud to be one of the co-creators, writers, executive producers, and stars of CBC's acclaimed sketch show, Baroness von Sketch Show. Browne graduated from York University's theatre program with a BFA in Acting, and began honing her sketch chops when she was hired by Toronto's world-renowned Second City Mainstage. Since then she has appeared in Orphan Black, Lars and The Real Girl, Man Seeking Woman, Corner Gas, The Gavin Crawford Show and many others. She recently co-created and starred in Newborn Moms, and stars in The Writer's Block on CBC digital. She has been nominated for Canadian Comedy Awards, Dora, and ACTRA awards, and in 2008 won the CCA for Best Female Improviser. Her son thinks she is hilarious.



Jennifer Whalen is a writer, actor, improviser, and producer. She can currently be seen on CBC/IFC's Baroness von Sketch as a co-creator, executive producer, writer, and star of the show. Additionally, she has been the showrunner Season 4 and Season 5 of Baroness. The critically acclaimed show has won multiple awards including 12 CSAs, three Canadian Comedy Awards, two Banff Rockies and one ACTRA award.



In her life before Baroness, Jennifer's selected credits include: head writer for the award-winning satirical comedy This Hour Has 22 Minutes and developed long-running shows LITTLE MOSQUE ON THE PRAIRIE (CBC/Mind's Eye) and Instant Star (CTV/Epitome). She has also worked on The Ron James Show (CBC), The Jon Dore Show (Comedy Network/IFC), and the critically acclaimed Gavin Crawford Show (Comedy Network/Shaftsbury). She originated the role of the Aviatrix in the Tony Award-Winning Musical Drowsy Chaperone. Jennifer has been nominated for three Geminis, four Canadian Comedy Awards and has won both a WGC Award and a Canadian Comedy Award for her work on This Hour Has 22 Minutes.



For over a decade, the Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design (CAFTCAD) has worked towards bringing together Canadian costume professionals from all corners of the industry, regardless of union affiliation. The founders of this Alliance understood that Canadian costumers would be stronger together than individually. CAFTCAD has succeeded in creating a thriving environment within which members can share, learn and advance their craft, while simultaneously raising the awareness of the contributions these artisans have made in the international industry of film, television, video, and commercials.



The CAFTCAD Awards, which held its inaugural event in 2019, is the culmination of these efforts to bring the costuming community together, recognize and reward talent, and usher CAFTCAD onto the world stage - and we are ready to do it again in 2020.





