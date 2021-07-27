Ate de Jong Will Direct Upcoming Movie Musical AMARILLO

Ate de Jong will direct Amarillo, an upcoming movie musical featuring 16 original songs written by singer-musician Rob Kolar.

The film is set behind the scenes of a reality TV music competition series and tells the story of two young singer-songwriters who pretend to be lovers for the camera and end up becoming a real-life couple, according to Variety.

"The team we've assembled to make this film knows and loves music and they are all dedicated to the spirit of truly independent cinema," said Sean Doherty, CEO of Sharpened Iron Studios. "It's important to Sharpened Iron that the film reflects Texas culture and 'Amarillo' will be packed with romance, Americana music and fun. I loved the movie musical 'Once,' and I believe 'Amarillo' is 'Once' for people who love American roots music."

de Jong's film credits include Love is Thicker Than Water, Drop Dead Fred, Highway to Hell, and Het Bombardement.