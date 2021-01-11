Asian World Film Festival To Commemorate Bruce Lee's 80th Anniversary

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) will be presenting a "Bruce Lee Online Tribute" to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his birth including a celebrity panel exploring his many accolades and iconic films, Friday, January 15 to Monday, January 18, 2021.

Films to be screened in the window of given dates are Fist of Fury (January 15), Bruce Lee, The Legend (January 16), Enter the Dragon (January 18), to be presented by actor Robert Wall (Enter the Dragon, Walker, Texas Ranger) and Be Water (late January) and can be viewed via https://awff-bruce-lee-qa.eventbrite.com

The panel, which will explore the life and times of Bruce Lee, will be held on Saturday, January 16, at 5 pm PST. Panelists include Shannon Lee, CEO of Bruce Lee Family Company, actor (Blade; Dragon: the Bruce Lee Story; High Voltage and Epoch), martial artist and author; and Bao Nguyen, director of the Bruce Lee documentary Be Water.The panel will be moderated by Mark Dacascos, actor and famed martial artist (Brotherhood of the Wolf, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Only the Strong and Double Dragon) and Michael Berry, Director of the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies and Professor of Contemporary Chinese Cultural Studies.

Special guests will include actors Diana Lee Inosanto (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) goddaughter of Bruce Lee, Andrew Koji (Warrior, Fast and Furious 6), Juju Chan Szeto (Wu Assassin, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Jason Tobin (Warrior, Fast & Furious 9), Chen Tang (Mulan, Warrior) and UFC Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

In making the announcement, Georges Chamchoum, Executive Director of the AWFF said, "Bruce Lee is an icon! If he was alive today, he would be 80 - and I am sure he would still be kicking and screaming... and we would still be enjoying his screen appearances!"

Community partners for the screening series are: Bruce Lee Family Company, Asia Society (So. California), Argentum Studio, Cinevision Global, Bruce Willow, San Antonio College, Novartizan Production, and Emporium Thai.