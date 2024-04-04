Ariana Greenblatt Will Receive CinemaCon(R) Rising Star Of 2024 Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ariana Greenblatt will receive this year's CinemaCon Rising Star of 2024 Award, Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 8-11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Greenblatt will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 11, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

“Acting since the age of six, Ariana Greenblatt has a resume that already includes such high-profile films as Avengers: Infinity War, THE ONE and Only Ivan, In the Heights, 65, and of course, the top grossing film of 2023, Barbie,” noted Neuhauser. “To say that her star is on the rise is a true understatement. Next up is the eagerly anticipated Borderlands that will undoubtedly continue this young star's trajectory towards stardom. We could not be more thrilled to honor her as our Rising Star of 2024.”

This year, Greenblatt will return to the big screen in Lionsgate's feature film adaptation of the high-wattage video game Borderlands, releasing in theaters on August 9, 2024. In Borderlands, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.

Directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie, with a screen story by Eli Roth, based on the video game “Borderlands” created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, the film is produced by Ari Arad, Avi Arad, and Erik Feig. The executive producers are Tim Miller, Ethan Smith, Louise Rosner, Emmy Yu, Lucy Kitada, Randy Pitchford, and Strauss Zelnick.

Most recently, Greenblatt appeared in the summer blockbuster Barbie, earning her a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Young Actor/Actress as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Cast in a Motion Picture. Last year, Greenblatt also starred in Sony Pictures' sci-fi thriller 65 opposite Adam Driver, which released in theaters in March 2023.

Greenblatt began her professional career at the age of six with early roles on Disney Channel's LIV AND MADDIE and Nickelodeon's Duda Brothers before booking her breakout role in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. Her additional film and television credits include LucasFilm's Ahsoka, Netflix's Awake, Paramount Pictures' Love and Monsters, Warner Bros' In The Heights, Dreamworks' The Boss Baby: Family Business, Disney+'s THE ONE and Only Ivan, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and STX's A Bad Moms Christmas.