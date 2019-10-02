Ariana Grande Leads 2019 MTV EMA Nominations - See Full List!

The 2019 MTV EMA nominations are finally here and the competition is hot! Ariana Grande is once again a top contender with nods in a whopping 7 categories (7 nominations? "7 Rings"? This might be her lucky number!). We also have some new faces leading the nominations this year: Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. These two did not come to play at their first EMAs, each with 6 nominations. Mendes Army, fear not: seasoned EMA veteran Shawn Mendes is right up there with them, also having 6 nominations!

As always, the awards will go to the artists who get the most votes and it's up to the fans to vote for their favourites on mtvema.com and through social media!

We'll find out who the EMA winners are one month from now! The 2019 MTV EMA will be broadcasted live around the globe on 3 November from the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center in Seville.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Johnny Orlando
Shawn Mendes

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS & Halsey - Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel


BEST POP

Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott


BEST ROCK

Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975


BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend


BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Photo Credit: MTV EMA



