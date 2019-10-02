Ariana Grande Leads 2019 MTV EMA Nominations - See Full List!

The 2019 MTV EMA nominations are finally here and the competition is hot! Ariana Grande is once again a top contender with nods in a whopping 7 categories (7 nominations? "7 Rings"? This might be her lucky number!). We also have some new faces leading the nominations this year: Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. These two did not come to play at their first EMAs, each with 6 nominations. Mendes Army, fear not: seasoned EMA veteran Shawn Mendes is right up there with them, also having 6 nominations!



As always, the awards will go to the artists who get the most votes and it's up to the fans to vote for their favourites on mtvema.com and through social media!



We'll find out who the EMA winners are one month from now! The 2019 MTV EMA will be broadcasted live around the globe on 3 November from the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center in Seville.



Check out the full list of nominees below!

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS & Halsey - Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel



BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott



BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975



BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend



BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Photo Credit: MTV EMA





