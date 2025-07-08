Apple TV+'s SLOW HORSES Renewed for a Seventh Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has announced a new, six-episode seventh season for the darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses." The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series stars Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance as Jackson Lamb. The complete first four seasons of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV+, with the premiere of season five slated for September 24, 2025, and season six announced last year.

All four seasons of “Slow Horses” hold a Certified Fresh score, with two seasons receiving a rare, perfect 100% critics’ score, and season four hailed as the number one series of 2024 on Rotten Tomatoes. The globally acclaimed third season earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with a win for “Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series." In season seven, Lamb and his Slow Horses are on THE HUNT to find and neutralise a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British INTELLIGENCE agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Gary Oldman serving as executive producers. Season seven is adapted for television and executive produced by Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop set to direct. See-Saw Films is part of the Mediawan group.

Photo courtesy of Apple