Apple TV to Premiere Trailer for DEFENDING JACOB Starring Chris Evans on Wednesday

Apple TV is set to premiere the trailer for the limited series, DEFENDING JACOB starring Chris Evans on Wednesday, March 25.

The series, based on the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay, tells the story of a father whose 14 year old son is accused of murder. The series was created, written, and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who will also serve as showrunner.

Defending Jacob will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman will executive produce. Morten Tyldum will direct and executive produce the series.

Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also stared in films like "Snowpiercer" and the original "Fantastic Four" films. This is Evans first television role since he was on the miniseries "Opposite Sex" in 2000. He recently starred on Broadway in "Lobby Hero" and is about to begin filming "The Devil All the Time."

Bomback wrote both "War for the Planet of the Apes" and "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." He also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film "Outlaw King" and is writing Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" and an adaptation of "The Art of Racing in the Rain."

Tyldum is Oscar-nominated for directing "The Imitation Game." He recently directed the pilot of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" on Amazon and the pilot for "Counterpart" on Starz.

