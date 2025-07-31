Apple TV+ Sets Natural History Docuseries PREHISTORIC PLANET: ICE AGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has announced “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age,” a new installment of the natural history series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and narrated by Olivier Award-winning Tom Hiddleston.

The five-part docuseries, set to premiere globally on November 26, 2025, invites viewers into a dramatic new era of prehistoric life, millions of years after the extinction of the dinosaurs—an era shaped by ice, the intense FIGHT TO SURVIVE and the rise of a new cast of giants: the iconic megafauna.

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” uses the latest scientific research and cutting-edge visual effects to bring this frozen world to life. From towering woolly mammoths to elusive snow sloths, terrifying saber-toothed tigers to resilient dwarf elephants (only 3 feet tall), the series reveals the epic struggles and unexpected stories of animals that once ruled the Ice Age.

The series is produced by the team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of Framestore (“Gravity,” “The Golden Compass”). Theme and original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age” continues the storytelling journey of the acclaimed Apple TV+ natural history series "Prehistoric Planet,” which transported viewers 66 million years into the past to witness the age of dinosaurs across two seasons. The complete first two seasons of “Prehistoric Planet” are available to stream now on Apple TV+.