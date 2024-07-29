Apple TV+ Series SILO Returning for Season Two in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has announced that its acclaimed global hit, world-building drama “Silo” will return for its second season on Friday, November 15, and that Steve Zahn (“White Lotus”), will join the cast for season two.

The news was unveiled during a special fan panel and conversation featuring series star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, star Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost and executive producer Hugh Howey, as well as a special, surprise appearance by Zahn. The 10-episode season of “Silo” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 17, 2025.

Based on Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy “Wool,” “Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

In addition to Ferguson, Common and Zahn, “Silo” season two stars Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

The complete first season of “Silo” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

