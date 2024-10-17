Apple TV+ Renews SHRINKING for a Third Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of the second season premiere of “Shrinking,” Apple TV+ has announced that the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-nominated comedy has landed a renewal for season three. Co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the first two episodes of “Shrinking” season two are now streaming globally on Apple TV+, and new episodes premiere every Wednesday. The news was announced at New York Comic Con where creators Segel and Goldstein, along with stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley, took the MAIN STAGE for a special discussion around the new season.

“I’m so lucky to work on ‘Shrinking’ with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material,” said said co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence. “I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

“It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in the love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill, Brett and Jason have created in ‘Shrinking,'” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gabby, Alice, Sean, Brian and Derek, next as they continue on their moving, heartwarming and very funny journey in season three.”

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in one of his first television roles, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Season two also features a guest star appearance by Brett Goldstein.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers on season two. Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley will serve as executive producers on season three.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the multi-Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” and new comedy series “Bad Monkey.” The series also marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the Apple Original Film “The Sky is Everywhere.”

