Apple Reveals BAD SISTERS First Look and Return Date for Season Two

The Garvey sisters are back. Apple TV+ has announced that its globally acclaimed comedic drama “Bad Sisters” will return for season two on November 13, and shared a glimpse at the highly anticipated second season. From Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer and star Sharon Horgan, the eight-episode second season of “Bad Sisters” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 25.

“Bad Sisters,” season two returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as 'Eva,' Anne-Marie Duff as ‘Grace,' Eva Birthistle as ‘Ursula,' Sarah Greene as ‘Bibi,’ and Eve Hewson as ‘Becka.’ Two years after the “accidental death” of ‘Grace’s’ abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets REVEALED and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, the critically acclaimed series welcomes new and returning cast in its second season including Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell.

Following its global premiere, the freshman season of “Bad Sisters” landed BAFTA Television Awards for Best Drama Series, alongside a Best Supporting win for star Anne-Marie Duff. The series has also been honored with a Peabody Award and landed four Emmy Award nominations, including the first acting nomination for lead actress Sharon Horgan and Outstanding Casting, Writing and Directing for a Drama Series. Additionally, “Bad Sisters” has been recognized by the WGA, the Critics Choice Awards, the Royal Television Society and the Irish Film and Television Awards. The series has received global acclaim, with the first season’s finale dubbed as “the most satisfying TV finale of the year,” and has been hailed as “one of the year's best shows,” “a wickedly funny, genuinely poignant” dramedy, and “this year’s most vicious comic treat.”

The series is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman; Dearbhla Walsh also serves as executive producer and director. Additional executive producers include Bert Hamelnick, Michael Sagol, along with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, who adapted the series from the Belgian version of the series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin, who also serves as executive producer. “Bad Sisters” is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

