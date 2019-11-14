Apple Renews FOR ALL MANKIND for a Second Season

Apple has renewed For All Mankind for a second season. See the announcement below!

For All Mankind" is a captivating "what if" take on history from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore. Told through the lives of astronauts, engineers and their families, "For All Mankind" imagines a world in which the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America's hopes and dreams.

The first three episodes of "For All Mankind" were made available to watch on Apple TV+ on November 1 with new episodes continuing to roll out weekly, every Friday.

It's official. #ForAllMankind has been renewed for a second season.



Catch up on the first season so far: https://t.co/X5pSUzdsKI pic.twitter.com/WCAF08wkVn - For All Mankind (@forallmankind_) November 13, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories