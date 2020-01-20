Apple Announces Premiere Date for Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES

Apple TV+'s highly anticipated original series, executive produced by visionary, award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, will make its global debut on Friday, March 6, exclusively on Apple TV+. The premiere date and a first look image from the series were revealed at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

A reimagining of the original anthology series, each episode of "Amazing Stories" will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.

Showrunners for the anthology are Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz ("Lost," "Once Upon a Time"), and episode directors include Chris Long ("The Americans," "The Mentalist"), Mark Mylod ("Succession," "Game of Thrones"), Michael Dinner ("Unbelievable," "Sneaky Pete"), Susanna Fogel ("Utopia," "Play By Play"), and Sylvain White ("Stomp The Yard," "The Rookie").

"'Amazing Stories' is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn't be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV+," said Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of Development.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television, said: "Alongside our partners Universal TV and our showrunners Eddy and Adam, we're honored to bring a new anthology of 'Amazing Stories' to audiences on Apple TV+, which serves as the perfect platform for us to deliver the emotionally engaging, wondrous tales that families can enjoy and experience together."

The first image from the series provides a glimpse at "The Rift," one of five episodes that will debut on March 6. "The Rift" is directed by Mark Mylod and stars Kerry Lynne Bishé, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield.

Talent from additional episodes includes Dylan O'Brien ("Maze Runner," "Teen Wolf"), Victoria Pedretti ("You"), Josh Holloway ("Lost," "Yellowstone"), Sasha Alexander ("Rizzoli & Isles," "Shameless") and in his final role before passing away last October, Robert Forster.

The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

The new series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.





