Apple Announces Early Season Two Renewal for HOME BEFORE DARK

Apple today announced "Home Before Dark," a dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, and directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, has been renewed for a second season. The series will premiere its first three episodes Friday, April 3 exclusively on Apple TV+, and new episodes will premiere weekly thereafter every Friday.

"Home Before Dark" follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

"Home Before Dark" stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter. The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana FOX and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.

"Home Before Dark" is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

The series joins a list of recently renewed Apple Originals set for a second season, including the critically acclaimed "Little America," "Dickinson," "See," "Servant" and "For All Mankind."

The new series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.





