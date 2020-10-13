Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Join MAD MAX Prequel FURIOSA

The critically-acclaimed "Mad Max: Fury Road" is getting the sequel treatment.

The critically-acclaimed "Mad Max: Fury Road" is getting the sequel treatment. Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have joined the cast of "Furiosa."

Taylor-Joy will play title role, a younger version of Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in "Fury Road"), according to Variety.

George Miller directs, co-writes and produces the film.

Taylor-Joy is known for roles in "Emma," "Split," and "Glass"; Hemsworth played Thor in many films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and Abdul-Mateen II recently won an Emmy for his work on "Watchmen."

