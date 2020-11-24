Anthony Mackie to Star in and Produce THE OGUN for Netflix

Anthony Mackie will star in and produce "The Ogun" for Netflix.

The film was written by Madison Turner, a former stuntman-turned-action screenwriter. He previously set up his Blacklist script The Liberators at Warner Bros. with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society and Safehouse Pictures attached. He is currently rewriting an adaptation of Ed Brubaker's Kill or Be Killed for Thunder Road (John Wick, Sicario).

Xavier Rhodes (Mackie) brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it's too late, testing his powers to the limit.

The Ogun continues Netflix's relationship with Berman and Mackie.

Berman's Sundance award winning upcoming film Nine Days will be released by Sony Pictures Classics in January. Berman is currently in production on Anthony Mandler's Surrounded starring Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael K. Williams. Previously Berman produced Io with Mackie for Netflix, in addition to the Netflix Original Films Uncorked, Otherhood, Burning Sands, The Last Days of American Crime, Little Evil, Amateur and Juanita.

Mackie's upcoming projects include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Outside the Wire.

