Anthony Mackie to Host 'The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One'

"The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" will be hosted by acclaimed actor and producer Anthony Mackie. Mackie will be joined by top celebrities from sports and entertainment to celebrate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances. "The ESPYS" will be broadcast live on ABC on Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. EDT from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.

Said Mackie: "I'm excited to be hosting this year's ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year. They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can't wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!"

Mackie is one of the most talented actors working today. He is best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson/The Falcon, and most recently took on the mantle of Captain America in Disney+'s "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which debuted on Disney+ in March. Mackie has starred in notable films such as Kathryn Bigelow's "The Hurt Locker." He also starred in and produced AppleTV+'s "The Banker" and Netflix's action sci-fi film "Outside the Wire," which became the No. 1 movie on the streaming platform its first week of release.

"After a year of canceled competitions, empty stadium seats and athletic careers cut short or left to languish in limbo, we're delighted that 'The ESPYS' has the opportunity to celebrate the return of sports," said Rob King, senior vice president and editor-at-large, ESPN Content. "Anthony will make a fantastic host because he is equal parts sports fan and entertainer. Plus, he knows a thing or two about heroic moments."

"The ESPYS" will follow the 2020 COVID-19 Return to Work Safety Agreement with the AMPTP and all relevant city, state and CDC guidelines. Among the awards presented will be the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

"The ESPYS" helps to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $134 million for the V Foundation over the past 28 years. "The ESPYS" is co-produced by Full Day Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Anthony Mackie