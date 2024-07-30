Annie Baker's JANET PLANET Now Available to Watch at Home

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Baker won the Pulitzer Prize for her play The Flick.

Janet Planet, the feature drama written and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker, is now available to stream from all major platforms. CHECK IT OUT HERE.

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime film debut.

The cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo. 

Baker's acclaimed plays include John, The Aliens, and The Flick, for which she won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. 

Janet Planet made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

