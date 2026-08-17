Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson Named Among 2026 Disney Legends On GMA

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA turned its attention to Disney's biggest names as the company revealed its 2026 class of Disney Legends, an honor recognizing individuals who have made a lasting impact on the Walt Disney Co. and its legacy. The newly inducted class includes actress Anne Hathaway, Disney chief executive Bob Iger, a member of the Jonas Brothers and actor Dwayne Johnson.

The induction ceremony brought together entertainers and executives whose work spans film, music and the business side of the entertainment giant. Hathaway and Johnson represent the acting side of the honor, while Iger's inclusion reflects his leadership role at the company. The Jonas Brother named to this year's class adds a music industry presence to the group of honorees.

The Disney Legends program has historically singled out figures for the mark they have left on the company's history, and this year's ceremony continued that tradition by spotlighting a mix of performers and executives rather than honorees from a single creative field.

GMA's coverage of the ceremony focused on the announcement of the inductees themselves, highlighting the range of contributions being celebrated, from onscreen performances to corporate leadership, as part of Disney's ongoing recognition of those who have helped define the company over the years.

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