D23 Names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway Among 2026 Disney Legends

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The Walt Disney Company honored 11 new Disney Legends during a star-studded ceremony that capped off the largest D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to date. The 2026 class of Disney Legends includes Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the Awards Ceremony paid tribute to the newest class of Disney Legends who received the company's highest honor. The ceremony celebrated each honoree, highlighting the countless ways their work has helped bring Disney magic to life. The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be available to watch on Disney+.

Josh D'Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, opened the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony before a sold-out crowd, recognizing the 11 honorees that span entertainment across film, television, experiences, and sports.

'For more than a century, Disney stories have endured time because they tap into something timeless. Thanks to the extraordinary talent behind them, they continue to push boundaries of creativity and innovation, open new worlds, and show us what's possible,' D'Amaro said. 'Their creativity, innovation, excellence, and deep commitment to bringing joy to people around the world has made them the stuff of legend, and recognizing them alongside the fans who love their work is what makes this event so meaningful.'

2026 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Each Disney Legend was honored by a special tribute filled with videos highlighting their remarkable work, thrilling performances, and surprise guest appearances.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, with a musical medley that included some of Miranda's beloved hit songs from Moana, Encanto, and Hamilton. Special appearances and performances included Auli'i Cravalho, who presented Miranda with the award, as well as Jordan Fisher, Nikki M. James, and more.

Alan Tudyk, with a special video highlighting his iconic characters from Frozen, Zootopia, and more, before an award presentation from Ginnifer Goodwin.

Kim Irvine, with a video showcasing her enduring work for Disney Parks and an on-stage presentation by Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen, who thanked Irvine for bringing to life so many of Disney's most beloved experiences.

The Jonas Brothers, with a presentation from Vanessa Hudgens, who spoke about the brothers' indelible connection and decades-long work across Disney's brands.

Susan Egan, with a musical performance from many of the performers who followed in her footsteps as Belle in Disney's musical Beauty and the Beast. Pop group KATSEYE performed a cover of 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' from Hercules.

Chris Berman, with video appearances from Robin Roberts, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Jerry Jones, and Scott Hanson, as well as an on-stage presentation from NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, who commended Berman on a career redefining an era of sports broadcasting.

Jerry Bruckheimer, with a presentation from Orlando Bloom, who reflected on Bruckheimer's unmatched talent for creating cinematic worlds that stay with audiences.

Eric Goldberg, with a presentation from Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. In honor of Goldberg's creation of the beloved character Genie, the Disneyland Band performed 'Friend Like Me' from Aladdin.

Anne Hathaway, with a presentation from The Devil Wears Prada 2 director David Frankel and a special video message from Anna Wintour.

Dwayne Johnson, with a presentation from Emily Blunt, who presented the award and reflected on how Johnson redefined the modern movie star.

Bob Iger, with an introduction from Josh D'Amaro and tributes from an impressive line-up of icons across entertainment, news, and sports, including Al Michaels and Disney Legends Diane Sawyer, Ellen Pompeo, Robert Downey Jr., and Harrison Ford.

Closing the ceremony, Samantha Barks performed 'A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes' before the 2026 Disney Legends inductees took a group photo on stage alongside Disney characters.

A Final Day Filled With Disney Magic

As part of the culmination of three unforgettable days of showcases, immersive experiences, exclusive announcements, and fan-first programming, Sunday's festivities honored the extraordinary individuals whose contributions have helped shape The Walt Disney Company and inspire generations of fans worldwide.

Throughout the day, fans gathered at the Anaheim Convention Center for one final opportunity to experience the largest and most immersive show floor in event history. Guests also enjoyed exclusive panels, talent appearances, limited-edition shopping, and interactive activations spanning every corner of the Disney universe. Fans were able to express their love for all things Disney with fellow enthusiasts from around the globe, celebrating the shared passion that makes Disney fandom unlike any other.

The day started with the premiere of Leslie Iwerks' new documentary, Disney Worldbuilders, along with a panel featuring filmmakers and special guests. Throughout the day, fans were treated to new experiences, such as The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds, a deep dive into Disney history with Huz: Drawn to Life, a closer look at Disney's musical legacy with The GRAMMYS, and spectacular performances during A Whole New World of Alan Menken. Fresh off their induction into the 2026 class of Disney Legends, the Jonas Brothers later hosted a taping of their fan-favorite podcast Hey Jonas!

Celebrating a Weekend of Stories, Fandom, and Possibility

Over the course of three days, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event brought together Disney's most passionate fans for exclusive first looks, major announcements, immersive experiences, spectacular performances, and once-in-a-lifetime moments. From the Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday to the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday, and Sunday's Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, the event highlighted Disney's unique ability to create stories and experiences that resonate across generations and around the world.

The weekend also demonstrated the strength of Disney's global fandom, showcasing the deep emotional connections audiences have with its stories, characters, and experiences while providing a glimpse of the creativity and innovation driving Disney's future. As fans depart Anaheim, they leave with an even deeper connection to the stories and experiences that continue to bring people together through the power of Disney.

About D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Presented by Visa

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2026 is more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. Presentations, talent, and schedules are subject to change.

About D23

The name 'D23' pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney's over 100-year history. Made by fans, for fans, D23 provides more of what you love, whether that be timeless Disney classics, heartwarming Pixar stories, heroic Marvel blockbusters, the epic world of Star Wars, or all of the above. D23 is THE place to share your love of Disney—it's where Disney fans belong.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Essential ($49.99 per year), Gold Choice ($119.99 per year), Gold Complete ($329.99 per year), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

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