VERITY Official Clips Debut Ahead of Film Release

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Amazon MGM Studios has released the first official film clips from VERITY, the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, ahead of its theatrical release on October 2. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett and is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Nick Antosca.

Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

Two clips from the film, titled 'Meeting Verity' and 'Say Something,' have debuted ahead of the release. Tickets for the film's October 2 release are available at amazon.com.

Credits

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Screenplay by: Nick Antosca

Based on the book by: Colleen Hoover

Produced by: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, p.g.a., Stacey Sher, p.g.a., Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, p.g.a., Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover

Executive Producers: Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Levine

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama

Rating: R for sexual content, some nudity, language, violence and bloody images

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