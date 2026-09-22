 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

VERITY Official Clips Debut Ahead of Film Release

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows a ghostwriter who uncovers chilling secrets at a remote estate.

By:
VERITY Official Clips Debut Ahead of Film Release

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first official film clips from VERITY, the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, ahead of its theatrical release on October 2. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett and is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Nick Antosca.

Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

Two clips from the film, titled 'Meeting Verity' and 'Say Something,' have debuted ahead of the release. Tickets for the film's October 2 release are available at amazon.com.

Credits

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Screenplay by: Nick Antosca

Based on the book by: Colleen Hoover

Produced by: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, p.g.a., Stacey Sher, p.g.a., Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, p.g.a., Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover

Executive Producers: Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Levine

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama

Rating: R for sexual content, some nudity, language, violence and bloody images

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
VERITY Trailer & Poster Debut Ahead of Anne Hathaway Film's Release
VERITY Trailer & Poster Debut Ahead of Anne Hathaway Film's Release
8/11/2026
Dakota Johnson & Anne Hathaway Star in VERITY Trailer
Dakota Johnson & Anne Hathaway Star in VERITY Trailer
8/12/2026
Scentbird to Launch VERITY-Inspired Fragrance Collection
Scentbird to Launch VERITY-Inspired Fragrance Collection
9/3/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets