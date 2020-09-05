Anna Faris Departs CBS Sitcom MOM For Eighth Season

The role of Christy will not be recast, and instead the character's absence will be explained in a storyline in season 8.

Anna Faris has revealed that she will depart the CBS sitcom Mom when it returns for Season 8, TV Line reports.

The role of Christy will not be recast, and instead the character's absence will be explained in a storyline in season 8.

Faris provided the following statement on her departure:

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I'm so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions provided their own joint statement on Faris' departure, saying, "From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

