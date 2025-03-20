Anna Campbell's NORA Film Sets Theatrical Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anna Campbell's lyrical dramedy Nora will launch a multi-city theatrical tour beginning in April. Written and directed by and starring Campbell, the feature will receive its World Premiere at Cinequest on March 15th with a theatrical release to follow beginning on April 4, 2025, in Portland, OR.

The journey of self-discovery isn't always easy. Returning to her hometown after abandoning her music career, Nora (Anna Campbell) finds it difficult to settle into the new demands of suburban motherhood. When her husband goes on tour and leaves her solo-parenting their precocious six-year-old, Nora is forced to evaluate her current circumstances and the dreams she left behind.

A visceral portrait of a woman in rediscovery, Anna Campbell’s directorial debut expertly cuts together Nora’s musical imagination with her day-to-day responsibilities - interweaving vibrant fantasy sequences set to an upbeat indie rock soundtrack. Featuring performances by Campbell, Lesley Ann Warren, Kate Miner, Jay Walker, and Nick Fink as well as original music by The Airborne Toxic Event’s Noah Harmon, Nora is an honest look at the pressures created by modern motherhood and the tension between a mother’s dreams and those she has for her family.

The Nora theatrical tour will kick off in Portland, OR at Living Room Theaters on April 4th, followed by Los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale on April 11th, and then New York at THE VILLAGE East by Angelika on April 18th. Additional markets will open April 18 and beyond including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Louisville, and Washington DC. Additional screening details will be announced at a later date.

