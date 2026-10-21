Andy Cohen Talks Halloween, Anderson Cooper Tour and ANDY'S BRAVO SCRAPBOOK
Cohen shares details on his kids' costume picks and looks back at two decades of Bravo moments.
Andy Cohen stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK for a pair of conversations touching on his Halloween plans with his kids, an upcoming tour with Anderson Cooper, and a new project revisiting two decades of Bravo history. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Cohen moved between family life and his professional archive across the two segments.
In the first clip, Cohen talks about what his kids want to be for Halloween this year before shifting to plans to go out with Anderson Cooper following their live shows together. The conversation keeps its focus on that after-show time with Cooper, giving a glimpse into what the two do once their joint appearances wrap for the night.
The second appearance centers on "Andy's Bravo Scrapbook," with Cohen discussing how he is sharing photos and stories collected over 20 years at Bravo. He walks Ripa and Consuelos through the process of putting together that retrospective, describing the material as drawn directly from two decades of behind-the-scenes documentation.
Both segments stayed centered on Cohen's own life and projects rather than ranging into unrelated topics, giving viewers separate but connected looks at his personal plans for the holiday and his ongoing work revisiting his Bravo career. Other recent guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK have likewise discussed Halloween preparations with their children during the same stretch of October appearances.
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