Luke Grimes Previews MARSHALS Season 2, Talks Meeting Wife on Dating App

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Luke Grimes previewed the upcoming second season of "Marshals" during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, sitting down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for a conversation that moved between his television work and his personal life.

In the first clip, Grimes discussed what audiences can expect from the next season of "Marshals," giving hosts Ripa and Consuelos a sense of where the show is headed. The conversation stayed centered on the series itself, with Grimes walking through details of the new season without ranging into other projects.

A second appearance shifted the focus entirely to Grimes' personal life, as he talked about how he met his wife on a dating app. The discussion also touched on a more domestic detail: Grimes described having his wife's family, who are from Brazil, staying with them at home. The segment kept its focus on that household dynamic rather than returning to his work on screen.

Together, the two segments offered a split look at Grimes, pairing a professional update on his series work with a personal story about his marriage and home life. The appearance followed a format similar to other recent guest segments on the program, including Chandra Wilson's recent visit, where a television update was paired with a separate, more personal conversation during the same sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos.

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