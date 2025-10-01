Andrés Cepeda Details Spring U.S. Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andrés Cepeda has announced the updated itinerary for his highly anticipated U.S. Tour, now set to take place in May 2026. This series of concerts arrives as the Colombian singer-songwriter celebrates three nominations at the 2025 LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS for his acclaimed album Bogotá.

The tour will resume in Chicago on May 10, 2026, and will continue through key cities including New York, Washington D.C., Miami, Boston, and Atlanta. Tickets previously purchased will remain valid for the new dates. Tickets are available here.

Andrés Cepeda’s 2025 Latin GRAMMY nominations include Song of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Song, all for Bogotá. In addition, his collaborators Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo have also been nominated for Producer of the Year for their work on the singles: Bogotá and Una Flor.

Tour Dates:

Tuesday, May 12 at 8:00PM at the Lynn Auditorium—Boston, MA

Wednesday, May 13 at 8:00PM the Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

Friday, May 15 at 8:00PM at the Ritz Theatre—Elizabeth, NJ

Saturday, May 16 at 8:00PM at the Lincoln Theatre—Washington DC

Friday, May 22 at 8:00PM at the James L. Knight Center—Miami, FL