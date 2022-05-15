An Inside Look at the Cooking Channel's Highlights for June

Cooking Channel sets the table this summer with new special Amazing Graze: Board Games premiering on Friday, June 3rd at 5pmET/2pmPT on Cooking Channel. Hosts David Bromstad and Kelsey Barnard Clark challenge charcuterie board artists for a chance to win a trip to Italy in this all-new one hour special. Six of the best charcuterie board artists in the country bring their A-game as they are challenged to make the most delicious and impressive spreads using fresh meat, cheese, produce and baked goods. From platters that showcase their unique personalities to a magnificent giant tabletop grazing board perfect for a party, these artists must craft the most creative displays for a chance at winning the ultimate food-lovers trip to Italy and the title of Best in Board. Fans can follow #AmazingGraze on social to get more information and go behind the scenes.

Also premiering on Cooking Channel this month, on Thursday, June 2nd at 9pmET/6pmPT Fire Masters is back with new episodes featuring epic grilling battles for the coveted Fire Master title on Fire Masters. On Sundays at 9pmET/6pmPT, Noah Cappe takes viewers on a food-frenzied rollercoaster of culinary adventures on Carnival Eats. Follow along as Andrew Zimmern explores the iconic foods that define a location on BIZARRE FOODS: DELICIOUS DESTINATIONS Mondays at 10pmET/7pmPT. Then, travel along for some of the best bites out there in new episodes of FOOD PARADISE Wednesdays at 10pmET/7pmPT. Join the Cooking Channel conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PREMIERE EPISODES INCLUDE:

Amazing Graze: Board Games- Premiering Friday, June 3rd at 5pmET/2pmPT- SPECIAL

Amazing Graze: Board Games is a dynamic new food competition special that challenges the best charcuterie board artists in the country to make delicious and impressive spreads using fresh meat, cheese, produce, and baked goods. Hosts David Bromstad and Kelsey Barnard Clark first challenge the grazing board artists to make a platter that showcases their unique personalities. In the second challenge, the grazing artists pick teams to create giant tabletop grazing boards perfect for a party. In the end, one team will win the ultimate food-lovers trip to Italy and the title of Best In Board.

Baker's Dozen

· Premiering Friday, June 3rd at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Colors, Shapes and Textures-Oh My!"

Thirteen bakers start the competition by decorating eye-popping cakes that dazzle with color, texture and dimension. Host Tamera Mowry-Housley and judge Bill Yosses send five bakers into the second round to make a baker's dozen of their best dessert. Then guest judge and pie artist Lauren Ko challenges the three finalists to create geometric pies or tarts.

· Premiering Friday, June 10th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Glazed and Confused"

Breakfast is the most-important meal of the day and the theme of the competition as 13 bakers decorate oversized doughnuts for host Tamera Mowry-Housley and judge Bill Yosses. In round two, five bakers try to impress with their signature desserts. Then guest judge Gemma Stafford challenges the three finalists to create the ultimate breakfast dessert.

· Premiering Friday, June 17th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "All About the Bread"

The 13 competitors begin by decorating beautiful gingerbread houses for host Tamera Mowry-Housley and judge Bill Yosses. They choose the five bakers who advance to the second round to make their own specialties. In round three, guest judge and focaccia artist Teri Culletto drops by to give the final three bakers their biggest challenge: making a bread art masterpiece!

· Premiering Friday, June 24th at 10pmET/7pmPT- "Earth to Dessert"

Love is in the air as the 13 competitors decorate beautiful miniature wedding cakes. Host Tamera Mowry-Housley and judge Bill Yosses advance the top five to the second round to bake their specialties. Only three finalists make it to round three, where they have to wow guest judge Loria Stern with an amazing dessert inspired by nature.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

· Premiering Wednesday, June 6th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Naples"

Naples may be the birthplace of pizza, but it's also home to delightful traditional dishes. From flaky pastries stuffed with ricotta and dried fruit to meaty ragu and stewed octopus, Andrew Zimmern shows why Naples is a delicious destination.

· Premiering Wednesday, June 13th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Beijing"

From crispy breakfast pancakes to deep bowls of chewy noodles, tender Peking duck to steamed buns and zesty sandwiches, Beijing's cuisine is a modern-day dynastic sensation steeped in history and fit for an Emperor.

· Premiering Monday, June 20th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Stuffed"

Andrew Zimmern explores the ancient and contemporary stuffed foods around the world, from gigantic burritos and bite-sized soup dumplings to savory empanadas and aromatic dolmades.

· Premiering Monday, June 27th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Cooking with Fire"

Andrew Zimmern explores the primordial tradition of cooking meat over an open flame. From zesty barbecued brisket and Alabama white sauce to Hidalgo-style barbacoa and slow-roasted Jamaican jerk chicken, cooking with fire brings everyone together.

Carnival Eats

· Premiering Sunday, June 5th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Okla-hoagie"

Noah Cappe's Western exploration starts at the Arizona State Fair for a fresh take on the taco. Then he's off to the State Fair of Texas for two servings of the Tailgate Pizza. Finally, at the Oklahoma State Fair, Noah digs into a cheesy hoagie.

· Premiering Sunday, June 12th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Pulp Kitchen"

Noah Cappe kicks off a visit to the Kansas State Fair with the Cheesiest Burger Ever! Then he flies high at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta with a Churro Cupcake and grabs a seasonal Pumpkin Funnel Cake at Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa.

· Premiering Sunday, June 19th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Under Texas Fries"

Noah Cappe hits one of the biggest state fairs in the U.S. for Texas-sized carnival eats. He visits the State Fair of Louisiana for a new favorite food on a stick, and his over-the-top food tour continues with a Hot Cheesy Float at the Arizona State Fair.

· Premiering Sunday, June 26th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "The Hunt for Breaded Oktoberfest"

Noah Cappe's mission to find the most awesome CARNIVAL EATS starts on a high note at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. He chows down on the Schnitzel Dog at Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa and experiences something new at the Colorado State Fair.

Fire Masters- Premiering Thursday, June 2nd at 9pmET/6pmPT- SEASON PREMIERE

Open-flame fanatics light the match and heat the coals in this ultimate grilling competition. They face off in three blazing culinary challenges, pushing their talents to the limit as they cook up creative, flame-kissed dishes. After two eliminations, the remaining competitor faces an epic throwdown with a Fire Masters judge and an opportunity to win $10,000 and the coveted Fire Master title.

· Premiering Thursday, June 2nd at 9pmET/6pmPT- "In the Line of Fire"

Three chefs think they have what it takes to be a Fire Masters Champion. The Crossfire Round is a battle of pizzas, and the Feast of Fire has the judges hooked on a sizzling seafood spread.

· Premiering Thursday, June 9th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "Seasoned Pros"

Three chefs head into the flames to show off their culinary personality in the Wildfire Round. Then, they go head-to-head in a battle of fruit desserts in the Crossfire Round, and foraged ingredients hit the open fire in the Feast of Fire.

· Premiering Thursday, June 16th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "We "Meat" Again"

Three chefs are fired up to create their signature dish in the Wildfire Round. In the Crossfire Round, two chefs battle for the best lamb belly, and the judges enjoy a dinner at the diner in the Feast of Fire.

· Premiering Thursday, June 23rd at 9pmET/6pmPT- "The Heat is On"

Three chefs enter the Fire Masters arena for a chance to win $10,000. In the Crossfire Round, they sink or soar in a duck wing battle, and the Feast of Fire turns into a street food party.

· Premiering Thursday, June 30th at 9pmET/6pmPT- "A Steak in the Game"

Three chefs are ready to burn the competition in the Wildfire Round. Then, tuna loin is the target in the Crossfire Round, and the chefs serve up a beef lovers' banquet in the Feast of Fire.

Food Paradise

· Premiering Monday, June 1st at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Fire It Up"

From make-your-own lobster tacos in Brooklyn to hickory-kissed brisket sandwiches in San Francisco, these culinary hot spots across America keep the fires stoked and show off their skills over smoking-hot grills.

· Premiering Monday, June 8th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Minnesota State Fair"

Food Paradise travels to the Twin Cities and says 'you betcha' to the fabulous food found at the Minnesota State Fair. The annual event is a celebration of creative comfort food, like Meatloaf on a Stick and Beer Gelato.

· Premiering Monday, June 15th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Wisconsin State Fair and The State Fair of Texas"

Two fairs are better than one! Enjoy the hearty, cheesy goodness of 'America's Dairyland' at the Wisconsin State Fair and experience the deep-fried, fair food frenzy of the State Fair of Texas.

· Premiering Monday, June 22nd at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Date Night"

Love is in the air as the most smooch-friendly restaurants are revealed. Sparks fly across the country as couples canoodle over dishes like lobster scampi mashed potatoes, spring vegetable crepes and the ultimate surf and turf feast.

· Premiering Monday, June 29th at 10pmET/7pmPT - "Tasty Traditions"

From a 69-year-old hot dog joint in Chicago to a father-son noodle shop in NYC, these restaurants have been passed down from generation to generation, proving that big flavor runs in the family.

