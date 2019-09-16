'An Evening with CBS THIS MORNING' Comes to the Paley Center

The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection to its Fall 2019 PaleyLive NY season: An Evening with CBS This Morning. The program will take place at the Paley Center's New York location on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 6:30 pm.

"We're thrilled to welcome this incredible trio to our PaleyLive NY fall season," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to an evening of informative and entertaining conversation that is synonymous with the CBS THIS MORNING team."

"CBS This Morning is built around real reporting and relevant conversations," said executive producer Diana Miller. "Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil are incredible journalists who are naturally curious and empathetic people. We are thrilled to be sharing this exceptional show and dynamic team with the Paley Center."

Over the last several years CBS THIS MORNING has transformed the morning landscape by delving into serious national and global issues of the day, showing that Americans want hard news with their breakfast. The new anchor team including Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil, who began on May 20, have redefined morning television with their in-depth discussions of political, cultural, and business matters and continue to make big headlines with their coveted exclusives. At the Paley Center event, Susan Zirinsky, President and Senior Executive Producer, CBS News, will introduce the CBS THIS MORNING team who will discuss how they cover the world and continue the CBS News hallowed tradition of excellence.

PaleyLive programs offer television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the cast and creative teams of their favorite programs in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting tomorrow at noon; Individual Members on September 18; and to the general public on September 19. The general public is strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as PaleyLive programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on tickets and other benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paley.me/cbsmorning.

