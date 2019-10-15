Amanda Seyfried Will Star in MANK from David Fincher

According to Variety, actress Amandy Seyfried has joined David Fincher's "Mank," a biopic about Herman Mankiewicz. Mankiewicz was the screenwriter on "Citizen Kane."

Gary Oldman will play the title role.

Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, and Tom Pelphrey round out the rest of the cast.

The film will follow Mankiewicz's tumultuous development of the script for "Citizen Kane" - which would go on to be considered one of the best films of all time - alongside director Orson Welles.

Fincher's last feature film was "Gone Girl." His other credits include "Se7en," "The Social Network," and "Zodiac."

Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By. She appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables, and in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically acclaim "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.

Read the original story on Variety.





