Alison Sweeney Will Reprise Sami Brady Role on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Deadline reports that Alison Sweeney will return to "Days of our Lives" in her fan-favorite role of Sami Brady.

Sweeney played the role for 21 years before retiring as a cast member in 2014, though she has returned to the series for short runs every year for the past three years.

Sweeney will be a part of an emotional storyline centered around family and Sami's recently SORASed daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

"It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas," said Executive Producer Ken Corday. "Sami Brady is an integral part of our show's history and we are elated that she's coming home again."

Sweeney was once nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role on "Days."

