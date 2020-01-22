Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza Will Star in HAPPIEST SEASON

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza Will Star in HAPPIEST SEASON

Variety reports that Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber, Dan Levy, Ana Gasteyer, Burl Moseley, Sarayu Blue, Jake McDorman, and Mary Steenburgen have joined the cast of "Happiest Season," an upcoming romantic comedy.

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis will lead the film.

"Happiest Season" follows Stewart's character, who is planning to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while at her family's annual holiday party. She then discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents (portrayed by Steenburgen and Garber).

It will be directed by Clea Duvall.

Read the original story on Variety.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Bray & the Dens Release New Music Video 'Enemy Lines'
  • Lily Rabe Will Recur on THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
  • Jono Manson Releases 'Silver Moon (feat. Warren Haynes)'
  • Faster Horses Enlists Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett And Many More For Eighth-Year Festivities
  • Heart Bones Share 'Don't Read The Comments' Single
  • Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz's Quibi Series Gets Title
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement