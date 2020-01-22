Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza Will Star in HAPPIEST SEASON

Variety reports that Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber, Dan Levy, Ana Gasteyer, Burl Moseley, Sarayu Blue, Jake McDorman, and Mary Steenburgen have joined the cast of "Happiest Season," an upcoming romantic comedy.

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis will lead the film.

"Happiest Season" follows Stewart's character, who is planning to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while at her family's annual holiday party. She then discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents (portrayed by Steenburgen and Garber).

It will be directed by Clea Duvall.

