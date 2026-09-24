Alice Hoffman Explains Why PRACTICAL MAGIC Still Resonates 28 Years Later
The novelist reflects on sisterhood, mentorship, and finding her voice as a writer.
Nearly 28 years after Practical Magic first reached theaters, author Alice Hoffman sat down with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about why the story of sisterhood, magic and love continues to resonate with readers and viewers across generations.
During the conversation, Hoffman reflected on the mentors who changed her life and the process of finding her own voice as a writer, tracing how those early influences shaped the novel that would eventually become a cult favorite on page and screen.
Hoffman also discussed her new novel, The Witches of Cambridge, giving Hager and TODAY viewers a look at where her writing has taken her since Practical Magic first introduced the Owens family to readers.
The interview closed with Hoffman speaking on the broader power of books, describing how literature can help readers discover who they are, a theme she connected back to the lasting hold Practical Magic has had on its audience nearly three decades after publication.
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