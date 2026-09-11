Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Disguise for Sneaking Into Ibiza Raves

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Nicole Kidman sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss how she disguises herself so she can go raving in Ibiza without being recognized. The actress walked Fallon through her approach to blending into the crowd at the nightlife destination, giving viewers a rare glimpse into how she navigates public outings away from film sets and red carpets.

Kidman also talked about reuniting with Sandra Bullock, her Practical Magic co-star, discussing what a follow-up to the film could look like for the two actresses. The conversation gave her a chance to reflect on the working relationship between the two stars, who first appeared together in the original film.

Beyond the Ibiza disguise and the Practical Magic talk, Kidman discussed her role in Troye Sivan's music video for 'She's the Best,' detailing what it was like to step into the project alongside the singer. The appearance covered a wide range of Kidman's recent activities outside of traditional film and television roles.

Sandra Bullock herself recently appeared on the same program for a separate segment, facing off against Jimmy Fallon in a round of the Whisper Challenge, a game built around guessing words and phrases while wearing noise-canceling headphones.

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