Maisie Williams on Reclaiming 'Witch' for PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 on THE VIEW

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Maisie Williams sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to talk about her role in the upcoming sequel to the 1998 cult classic "Practical Magic," using the appearance to explain why she wanted to help reclaim the word "witch" through the project. The conversation gave Williams space to discuss how the highly anticipated follow-up approaches the term, framing it as something worth embracing rather than shying away from.

During the segment, Williams also looked back on her earliest days on camera, reflecting on her first on-screen role in "Game of Thrones," the HBO series that launched her career and introduced her to audiences worldwide. Revisiting that early work gave the panel a chance to trace her path from that breakout part to her current place in a major film franchise revival.

Much of the discussion centered on what audiences can expect from "Practical Magic 2," with Williams speaking to the anticipation surrounding the sequel to the original film's continued cult following. Her comments touched on the significance of tackling the witch narrative directly, positioning the word as something to be reclaimed rather than treated as a stigma.

The appearance offered viewers a mix of forward-looking conversation about the new film alongside a look back at the role that first put Williams on screen, giving THE VIEW's audience both context for her career and a preview of what is coming next in the "Practical Magic" franchise.

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