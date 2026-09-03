Jenna Bush Hager Picks Alice Hoffman's 'THE WITCHES OF CAMBRIDGE' for September 2026

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TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed her Read With Jenna book club selection for September 2026, choosing Alice Hoffman's novel 'The Witches of Cambridge.' The announcement aired on TODAY, where Bush Hager regularly shares her monthly picks with viewers and readers who follow the book club.

According to the show, 'The Witches of Cambridge' is set in 1950s Cambridge and follows two brilliant young women who become immersed in a mysterious secret group of witches known as the Lilith Society. The premise centers the novel within a historical setting, blending mystery with themes of female friendship and hidden societies.

Bush Hager's Read With Jenna franchise has become a recurring feature of her TODAY appearances, offering audiences a new title to explore each month. This selection places Hoffman's latest work in front of the book club's audience well ahead of its release, giving readers time to seek out the novel before discussion begins.

The segment focused squarely on introducing the book's setting and premise, with Bush Hager framing the Lilith Society and its 1950s Cambridge backdrop as the central hook for readers curious about the mystery at the heart of Hoffman's story.

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