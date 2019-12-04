Ali Wong Inks Deal for Two New Stand-Up Comedy Specials at Netflix

Actress, comedian, and writer Ali Wong has set a deal to bring her next two standup comedy specials to Netflix.

The first of the two new specials will launch on Netflix globally in 2020.

Robbie Praw, director of original standup comedy programming: "Ali is electric. She offers a completely distinct voice in the culture, and audiences all over the world have responded to her raw, unfiltered humor. We're so proud to make Netflix the home of her comedy specials for years to come."

Ali Wong is a stand-up comic from San Francisco, now living in Los Angeles. Her first Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra was filmed when she was 7 months pregnant. According to the New York Magazine, "The special's arrival on Netflix is the sort of star-making moment that unites the tastes of the unlikeliest fans." Elle applauded it as a "comic genius gem" while Vogue called it "The special that everyone is talking about." Emily Nussbaum hailed it as "funny and refreshingly rude." The day before its premiere, Wong's interview with Marc Maron on his podcast WTF was released. He called the special "the most honest, rawest, funniest special I've seen in years."

She soon after became a very popular Halloween costume. Fans, both male and female, dressed up in Wong's iconic red glasses, black and white striped dress and pregnant belly. The Smithsonian has asked Wong to donate the actual dress, shoes and necklace she wore in the Baby Cobra, to the Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Ali's second stand-up special, Hard Knock Wife premiered on Netflix on Mother's Day, 2018. Her feature film, Always Be My Maybe, which she co-wrote and co-stars in, debuted on Netflix May 2019 to wide critical acclaim. In the first four weeks, it was seen by 32 million viewers. This Halloween, fans have continued to dress up as Wong in the striped dress, in the leopard dress and as her character, Sasha Tran, from Always Be My Maybe.

Tickets to see Wong headline live are now known to sell out within two minutes. She recently sold out an unprecedented 13 shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. She is currently on her Milk & Money stand-up tour that continues to sell out nationwide. Her book DEAR GIRLS: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life was released October 2019 and became an instant New York Times Bestseller. According to Vogue, "[Wong] spins a volume whose pages simultaneously shock and satisfy. . . . Dear Girls is not so much a real-talk handbook as it is a myth-puncturing manifesto."





