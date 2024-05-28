Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR to Receive Physical Media Release in July

The film arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital on July 7.

By: May. 28, 2024
Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR to Receive Physical Media Release in July
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lionsgate has announced the physical media release of Alex Garland's Civil War, which includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital platforms and a new six-part documentary. The film will be available to purchase on July 7.

From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Civil War features an all-star cast including Academy Award® nominee Kirsten Dunst (2021, Best Supporting Actress, The Power of the Dog), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Primetime Emmy Award® winner Nick Offerman (2023, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, The Last of Us), Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), and Wagner Moura (“Narcos”). 

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Torn Asunder: Waging Alex Garland’s Civil War Six-Part Documentary
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Amazon Blu-Ray Exclusive: Director and Cast Q&A


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos