Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR to Receive Physical Media Release in July

Lionsgate has announced the physical media release of Alex Garland's Civil War, which includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital platforms and a new six-part documentary. The film will be available to purchase on July 7.

From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Civil War features an all-star cast including Academy Award® nominee Kirsten Dunst (2021, Best Supporting Actress, The Power of the Dog), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Primetime Emmy Award® winner Nick Offerman (2023, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, The Last of Us), Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), and Wagner Moura (“Narcos”).

SPECIAL FEATURES

Torn Asunder: Waging Alex Garland’s Civil War Six-Part Documentary

Theatrical Trailer

Amazon Blu-Ray Exclusive: Director and Cast Q&A

