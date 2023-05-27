Alex Andre's PRATFALL to Have World Premiere At Brooklyn Film Festival

Joshua Burge (“The Revenant,” “20th Century Women” is starring in Joel Potrykus' upcoming “Vulcanizadora” as reported in Variety) plays Eli, a troubled insomniac who encounters Chloé Groussard, who plays Joelle, an enigmatic French tourist in Central Park. The two set off on a sleepless New York adventure as the city casts a shadow over them in PRATFALL, the feature film directorial debut of Alex Andre, whose previous short film Sada (also starring Groussard) won multiple awards at film festivals in 2022. Pratfall will make its World Premiere at Brooklyn Film Festival 2023 on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. at Windmill Studios in Brooklyn (Director Alex Andre and stars Joshua Burge and Chloé Groussard will be in-person for a Q&A) and also screens virtually through June 11. For tickets and online passes, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2244871®id=171&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FPRATFALLatBFF?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Pratfall centers around Eli, a deeply troubled man grappling with devastating loss. Reeling from the death of his mother and girlfriend Tina, who tragically succumbed to a drug addiction fueled by the city's underworld, Eli suffers from insomnia. His life becomes an unending cycle of sleepless nights, relentless self-conversation, and a diet of coffee and hot dogs. Consumed by grief and resentment, he harasses Gio and his crew, the local park dealers responsible for Tina's demise.

Eli's daily routine is disrupted when he crosses paths with Joelle, a captivating yet down-on-her-luck French tourist. Stranded in Central Park, Joelle yearns to explore the city but finds herself trapped among its misfits. Despite Eli's initial hostility, she latches onto him, seeking a guide in this foreign urban landscape.

What ensues is a sleepless tour of the city, an unusual yet poignant journey led by Eli, who embellishes his narrations, painting an image of New York that is as compelling as it is haunting. Joelle's curiosity and unwavering optimism serve as a beacon of light in Eli's world of darkness, initiating an unlikely bond between these two disparate souls.

However, their shared journey is not without its perils. The sinister forces that shape New York City, primarily embodied by Gio and his crew, loom large, threatening to engulf both Eli and Joelle. Culminating in a climax that underlines the unforgiving nature of the city and the consequences of past demons.

Pratfall is a poignant exploration of grief, redemption and the resilience of the human spirit, unveiling the transformative power of unexpected friendships amidst the chaos of urban life.

“Pratfall is a darkly comedic and tragic exploration of loss, loneliness and the profound longing for connection that lives within us all,” said Pratfall director Alex Andre. “The juxtaposition of our two lead characters, Eli and Joelle, both stunningly portrayed by Joshua Burge and Chloé Groussard, allows us to venture into the raw corners of the human psyche against the beautifully frenetic backdrop of New York City.”

Director Bio:

Alex Andre is an award-winning Director, DP, Writer & Producer based in Los Angeles. He is recognized for SADA (2022), which won 12 awards and received Official Selection in over 20 festivals worldwide. His feature film debut is PRATFALL starring JOSHUA BURGE. Andre also has producing credits on Alison Bagnall's FUNNY BUNNY (2015) and Erin Li's KEPLER X47 (2013). Andre was raised in the South of France and the English countryside before moving to Los Angeles. He cites Alan Clarke, Nicholas Roeg and The Dardennes as early cinematic influences.

Star Bios:

Joshua Burge, a Michigan native, has appeared in THE REVENANT opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, 20TH CENTURY WOMEN opposite Greta Gerwig, and BURDEN opposite Garrett Hedlund, which won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. RELAXER, Joshua's third collaboration with filmmaker Joel Potrykus, premiered to great reviews at SXSW. This collaboration follows APE (2012) and BUZZARD (2014), the latter of which also made its world premiere at SXSW and was named one of Indiewire's top films of the year.

Chloé Groussard is a French actress born in Bretagne, France. Chloé took her first theater classes at the age of 10 in her hometown. While in high school and college, Chloé performed in numerous plays and musicals. She continued her practice of acting in Paris (both in French and English) at the age of 25. She performed both on stage and on screen. In 2022, she incarnated the role of Joëlle, alongside American actor Joshua Burge in her first feature film Pratfall, written and directed by Alex Andre. She also starred in Alex Andre's award-winning short film, Sada. Chloé played the role of Marion in Submersibles, a short film written and directed by Mathieu Naert, who's first feature screenplay is going to Cannes 2023.

Credits

Director/Writer/Cinematographer/Editor- Alex Andre

Producers - Alex Andre, Jordyn Barber

107 minutes, USA