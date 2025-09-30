Alessio Liguori's Thriller THE BOAT Sets North American Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breaking Glass Pictures has set the North American release of The Boat, a new thriller from director Alessio Liguori. The film will be available across North America on October 14, 2025.

What begins as a luxurious getaway soon unravels into a harrowing fight for survival when three young couples find themselves stranded aboard a drifting yacht in the Mediterranean. With no fuel, food, or water, and all safety systems mysteriously disabled, they are pushed to their psychological limits by a sinister voice over the radio that manipulates their every move. As desperation mounts, dark truths from their pasts begin to surface — and no one on board will escape unscathed.

The Italian-language thriller stars Marco Bocci (Enrico), Diane Fleri (Elena), Filippo Nigro (Flavio), Marina Rocco (Claudia), Caterina Shulha (Martina), Alessandro Tiberi (Federico), and Eduardo Valdarnini (Emilio). The movie is written by Gianluca Ansanelli, Nicola Salerno, and Ciro Zecca.

"‘The Boat’ is a taut, nerve-shredding thriller that keeps you guessing until the final moment," said Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures. "We’re excited to bring this Italian gem to North American audiences who crave smart, suspenseful cinema with an international edge."

Watch the trailer below: