 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Alessio Liguori's Thriller THE BOAT Sets North American Release

The film will be available across North America on October 14, 2025.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Alessio Liguori's Thriller THE BOAT Sets North American Release Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Breaking Glass Pictures has set the North American release of The Boat, a new thriller from director Alessio Liguori. The film will be available across North America on October 14, 2025.

What begins as a luxurious getaway soon unravels into a harrowing fight for survival when three young couples find themselves stranded aboard a drifting yacht in the Mediterranean. With no fuel, food, or water, and all safety systems mysteriously disabled, they are pushed to their psychological limits by a sinister voice over the radio that manipulates their every move. As desperation mounts, dark truths from their pasts begin to surface — and no one on board will escape unscathed.

The Italian-language thriller stars Marco Bocci (Enrico), Diane Fleri (Elena), Filippo Nigro (Flavio), Marina Rocco (Claudia), Caterina Shulha (Martina), Alessandro Tiberi (Federico), and Eduardo Valdarnini (Emilio). The movie is written by Gianluca Ansanelli, Nicola Salerno, and Ciro Zecca.

"‘The Boat’ is a taut, nerve-shredding thriller that keeps you guessing until the final moment," said Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures. "We’re excited to bring this Italian gem to North American audiences who crave smart, suspenseful cinema with an international edge."

Watch the trailer below:


Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

MJ the Musical
52 ratings

MJ the Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
40 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Aladdin
80 ratings

Aladdin
Just in Time
91 ratings

Just in Time

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos