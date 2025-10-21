Alan Cumming To Host AARP's 'Movies for Grownups Awards' in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alan Cumming, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor and host of The Traitors, will return in 2026 as host of the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. For over two decades, Movies for Grownups with AARP has spotlighted age-positive storytelling and celebrated the contributions of 50-plus talent in film and television.

The awards ceremony, which honors the most compelling films and television of 2025, is set to take place Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

Awards include "Best Movie for Grownups," "Best TV Series or Limited Series," "Best Actor & Best Actress," "Best Director," and more. The evening’s pinnacle honor—the Career Achievement Award—will be presented to an artist whose work has made a lasting impact on the industry. Nominees and the Career Achievement Honoree will be announced soon.

Alan Cumming is an award-winning performer of stage and screen. In 1998, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. He continued to work on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Design For Living, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper and Off Broadway in Jean Genet’s Elle (which he also adapted) and The Seagull, opposite Dianne Wiest. He also serves as the host of NBC's The Traitors.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas