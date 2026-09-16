Alan Cumming Talks Nightcrawler Stunt Work for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY on Fallon
The actor also joked about his odds against Drake in a boxing match.
Alan Cumming stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about taking on stunt work for his role as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, giving Jimmy Fallon and the audience a look at the physical demands of joining the Marvel franchise. The conversation covered how Cumming approached the action sequences for the upcoming film, a departure from his usual on-screen work.
Cumming also discussed the sequel to his film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, currently in production, and shared details about his role on The Traitors: New Blood, noting that the new season brings in what he called 'ordinary Americans' as contestants rather than the celebrity-heavy casts of earlier installments.
The appearance also included a lighter moment in which Cumming claimed he could beat rapper Drake in a boxing match, a remark that drew a reaction from Fallon and became one of the segment's more playful exchanges. The comment stood out against the otherwise career-focused conversation about his film and television projects.
Between the stunt training for Doomsday, the returning comedy sequel and the retooled format of The Traitors: New Blood, Cumming used the segment to touch on several different corners of his current slate, giving viewers a sense of the range of projects he has in motion.
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