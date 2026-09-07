James and Oliver Phelps Join Civilian Cast of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD

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TODAY gave viewers a first look at James and Oliver Phelps entering the cast of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD, the upcoming civilian edition of the Peacock and NBC competition series. The twins, best known for playing Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, are joining the season's roster of everyday Americans navigating the show's murder mystery gameplay inside Alan Cumming's Scottish castle.

THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD marks the franchise's first all-civilian season, departing from previous editions built around celebrities and socialites. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the 22 civilian contestants competing this season were selected from a nationwide search that drew more than 80,000 applicants, with Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming returning to choose who plays as a Traitor and who must survive as a Faithful.

The season is set to premiere with a special two-hour extended episode on NBC before streaming the next day on Peacock, continuing the franchise's pattern of pairing broadcast debuts with next-day streaming availability. Contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to $250,000 as they attempt to root out Traitors while avoiding elimination themselves.

More on the season's rollout can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD trailer teasing Alan Cumming's first all-civilian cast.

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