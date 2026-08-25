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Al Roker previewed Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights live from the Florida theme park on TODAY, walking viewers through several of the new haunted house attractions debuting this season. The lineup includes a house themed around the film 'Sinners,' one styled after rocker Ozzy Osbourne, and another based on 'Stranger Things.'

The segment marks the 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights, a milestone Roker noted while touring the grounds ahead of the event's opening. According to the preview, this year's installation features ten houses in total, spanning film, music and television inspirations.

The Ozzy Osbourne-themed house stands out as a tribute built around the musician's persona, joining the 'Stranger Things' house as one of the pop-culture crossovers anchoring this year's slate. The 'Sinners' house draws from the film of the same name, adding another movie-based scare zone to the park's rotation.

Roker's on-location report gave TODAY viewers an early look at the scale of this year's event, emphasizing the variety across the ten houses as Universal Orlando builds toward its Halloween season opening.

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