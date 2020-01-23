Advanced Imaging Society Announces Winners of the Lumiere Awards

The Advanced Imaging Society's Lumiere Awards, presented by Dell and Cisco, awarded 23 statuettes for distinguished creative and technical achievement during its eleventh annual awards ceremony tonight at Warner Bros. Studios.

The awards are voted by members of the Hollywood creative and technology community working in motion pictures, television, and emerging media.

Honored for Best Immersive Entertainment Live Action Feature Film was Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. Three Lumieres for Best Immersive Animated Feature Film, Best Original Song and Best Use of HDR were presented to Frozen II, with director Jennifer Lee on hand to accept the awards. The Awards for Best Immersive Audio for Theatrical and Episodic TV went to Ford v Ferrari and Carnival Row, respectively.

Alita: Battle Angel was recognized with the award for Best Use of HDR in a Live Action Feature, with producer Jon Landau accepting the award. Netflix's Stranger Things was recognized in the same category for episodic TV.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World won for Best VR Entertainment Experience and Best VR Education/Museum Experience went to Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb. The

award for Best Use of VR in a Musical Experience went to Japan's Survive Said The Prophet. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received the award for Best 2D to 3D Conversion.

A special Lumiere Award for Best 8K Production was presented to The Dawns Here Are Quiet and the creative team at Shanghai Media Group and The National Center for Performing Arts in China who captured and presented the first 8K Feature Film in the World. Director and Chairman of the Shanghai Television Artists Association Teng Jin-Jay accepted the award.

The Society's Annual Sir Charles Wheatstone Award, which is presented each year to an entire organization for achieving excellence in supporting artists and storytellers, was presented to video game software development company, Unity Technologies.

Walt Disney Imagineering, the creative engine behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and retail, dining and entertainment districts consumer products, was honored with the Lumiere Award for Best Location Based Entertainment for the groundbreaking Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge featuring Star Wars: Rise of THE RESISTANCE and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Scott Trowbridge, Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, was on hand to accept the award.

Rocketman received the Lumiere for Best Music Themed Motion Picture, with director Dexter Fletcher present to receive the award. Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film went to "Friend Like Me," from Aladdin.

Among the evening's presenters included Aladdin's Mena Massoud who introduced the "Friend Like Me" sequence from the film in 3D; StarTrek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco who shared exclusive scenes from the CBS ALL ACCESS series, premiering January 23, 2020, and Samantha Harris (Entertainment Tonight, Dancing with the Stars), among others.

Four-time Golden Globe nominee Caitriona Balfe (Ford v Ferrari, Outlander) joined Suzanne Lloyd, Chairwoman of Harold Lloyd Entertainment in presenting the Harold Lloyd Award to Academy Award®-nominated director James Mangold.

The complete list of winners:





