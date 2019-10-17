Adult Swim Games Releases New Characters for Pocket Mortys

As the highly-anticipated November 10th return of RICK AND MORTY approaches, Adult Swim Games wants fans to stay schwifty by releasing 21 new characters to its hit mobile game, Pocket Mortys. Players can recruit, train and battle new themed Ricks and Mortys based off characters from Adult Swim's Emmy-award winning animated comedy series.



With more than 10 million downloads, players can look forward to a new season of themed and custom characters like Shrimp Morty debuting each week that will directly tie back to new episodes throughout the season.



Game updates begin tomorrow and will include the release of Raid Boss Morty that will feature an all-new leaderboard challenge with prize giveaways to the top two winners.



In addition, Pocket Mortys will also launch unique Adult Swim themed characters including Nerd Morty from ROBOT CHICKEN and Dethklok Morty from Metalocalypse. These are a part of the Festival Mortys that will be available next week leading up to the Adult Swim Festival happening November 14th & 15th in Los Angeles.



Pocket Mortys is developed by Big Pixel Studios and published by Adult Swim Games.





